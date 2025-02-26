Toe-tapping fun lined up at South Cheshire Ukulele Night

Music lovers are in for a treat as the South Cheshire George Formby Society prepares to strike up the band for its next Ukulele Fun Night.

The event takes place this Friday February 28 at 7.30pm at Wistaston Memorial Hall, on Church Lane.

For £2 per person, guests can enjoy an evening of toe-tapping music, with talented society members and enthusiastic newcomers taking to the stage.

While the ukulele is at the heart of the show, other musicians will also join in.

The night includes a tea and biscuit interval, as well as a prize raffle.

Founded in 1994, the South Cheshire George Formby Society has been dedicated to keeping the legacy of the legendary British entertainer alive for over three decades.

What began as a small gathering of fans has grown into a thriving community, celebrating Formby’s music and the enduring charm of the ukulele.

Under the leadership of Gail and Simon Kinrade, the society continues to flourish.

The society has more music-filled evenings lined up in 2025, including on 28th March, 25th April, 23rd May, 27th June, 25th July, 22nd August, 26th September, 24th October, 28th November, and 19th December.

For more details, visit https://southcheshiregeorgeformby.com/ or email [email protected]