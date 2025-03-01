Nantwich Camera Club photographic exhibition opens at museum

A Photographic Exhibition featuring work by members of Nantwich Camera Club has opened at Nantwich Museum running until Saturday May 3.

It marks a return of the club to the museum with a popular exhibition of inspiring subjects.

It includes stunning print and projected images. Many of the prints will be available for sale.

The Camera Club was formed in 1981 to promote the hobby of photography and provide a chance for members to develop their skills in a social environment and enjoy the art of photography.

The club is affiliated to The Lancashire and Cheshire Photographic Union and The Photographic Alliance of Great Britain, and its work regularly features in area and national competitions.

A range of club activities includes lectures, demonstrations, practical events and competitions.

The first club exhibition was held at Nantwich Library in 1983 and the first exhibition at the museum in 2002.

The museum in Pillory Street is open from 10am-4pm (Tuesday – Saturday). Entry to the exhibition is free.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.