Reaseheath College opens its Lambing and Zoo weekends

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews March 1, 2025
Reaseheath Lambing and Zoo Weekends 2025_1 (1)

Reaseheath College in Nantwich is welcoming visitors back for two Lambing and Zoo Weekends, starting today (March 1)

The popular lambing experience takes place today and tomorrow (March 1-2) and again on March 8-9.

It offers families the chance to meet adorable new arrivals and learn more about life on the farm.

Lambing is a highlight of the spring season and the college traditionally opens its farm gates to share the special time with the public.

Visitors will see plenty of healthy lambs, explore the lambing sheds, and enjoy a fun and educational day out.

Reaseheath Mini Zoo will also be open, featuring fascinating animals, and a Farmers’ Market will showcase local produce and creative artisan crafts.

Reaseheath Lambing and Zoo Weekends 2025_4 (1)

Reaseheath Farm Manager Chris Chambers said: “The Lambing and Zoo Weekends are a long-standing tradition here at Reaseheath and a fantastic way for families to experience the magic of new life on the farm.

“The college is thrilled to be able to welcome visitors across two weekends this year, giving even more people the chance to meet the lambs and enjoy a great day out.”

The Lambing and Zoo Weekends will run from 10am-4pm on all four days, with tickets including entry to both the lambing sheds and Reaseheath Mini Zoo, as well as access to the Farmers’ Market and food outlets.

Parking is free and conveniently located on-site.

Tickets are available to buy online at www.reaseheath.ac.uk/lambing and spaces are selling quickly.

A college spokesperson said: “While live births cannot be guaranteed, there will be plenty of opportunities to learn about the lambing process, interact with the college’s farming experts and agriculture students, and discover more about the farming world.

“Animal welfare remains the top priority, and the experienced farm team and vets will be on hand to ensure that all ewes and lambs receive the best possible care.”

For regular updates, visitors are encouraged to follow Reaseheath College on social media or visit the website.

Reaseheath Lambing and Zoo Weekends 2025_3 (1)

Tags:

