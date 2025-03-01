“The average person will speak 123,205,750 words in a lifetime. But what if there was a limit?”

This is the question Nantwich Players pose in their latest production of Lemons, lemons, lemons, lemons, lemons by Sam Steiner.

Directed by Bethany Gail, this one act play is a love story between Bernadette, played by Holly Bevins-Jones and Oliver played by Kit Phillips.

We follow their relationship as the government, seeking to control protestors and censor free speech brings in a new law which limits the number of words they can speak each day.

There is a lot going on in this production. Themes of political oppression, the class divide, communication and trust.

The scenes quickly jump back and forth, and it could be easy to get lost within the storyline.

However, the talent and energy of the actors kept me fully engaged in this fascinating and thought-provoking production.

The staging was minimal, but this allowed for movement and space to be used in an innovative and creative way.

Both actors moved around the stage effortlessly and worked exceptionally well together.

I particularly enjoyed the honest and confessional conversation they agreed to have with each other just before the restrictions start.

A strong and fascinating piece of theatre production. Lemons, lemons, lemons, lemons, lemons is running until Sunday 2nd March at The Players Theatre.

(Written by Claire Faulkner)