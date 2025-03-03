Crewe man jailed for 3D firearm at house in Nantwich

A Crewe man has been jailed for possessing a 3D viable firearm at an house in Nantwich as well as other firearms offences.

In the first case of its kind in Cheshire, Matthew Alcroft, from Cheyney Walk, Crewe, had a 3D printed firearm in his possession.

He was sentenced to 63 months in jail after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm of length less than 30cm/60cm – prohibited weapon, possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and possessing a firearm when prohibited for five years.

Acting on information, police arrested Alcroft on November 6th 2024 and executed a warrant at an address in Nantwich that he was associated with.

Officers found the 3D printed firearm on the top of a chest of drawers.

It was believed to be a 3D handgun, containing one bullet in the chamber and four bullets in its clip, and deemed a viable firearm.

A forensic expert tested the firearm and confirmed it was a prohibited firearm.

Alcroft, 31, who has been convicted for previous offences which meant he was not authorised to have a firearm, was subsequently charged with the offences.

DC Lauren Constable said: “There is no excuse for possessing an illegal firearm.

“This 3D printed gun is thought to be the first in the county to be seized and destroyed and we want it to be the last.

“Alcroft would only say that he found the gun on his car bonnet, but if that was indeed the case, what he should have done was report this to police and hand the gun to us.

“Alcroft is now paying the price for having this weapon in his possession.”

If you have any concerns or information about firearms contact Cheshire Police by calling 101 or going to www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us