Engineers start work on new Leighton Hospital site

Engineers are on site at Leighton Hospital this week to start critical ground investigation work.

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust plans to develop a health and care neighbourhood, which will include the new Leighton Hospital on a site north of the existing one.

The Trust purchased this land last year.

A ground investigation survey is needed to inform the design of the foundations of the planned new hospital.

The work will involve drilling boreholes and undertaking other related engineering tests.

This work is in addition to the boreholes previously drilled on site in March 2024.

Borehole rigs will drill down to a maximum depth of around 40 metres to remove a sample of earth, which will be sent to a laboratory for testing where the physical properties of the rock and soil are assessed.

The boreholes will be drilled on the site of the proposed new hospital and in the staff car park to get a spread of information from across the whole hospital site.

Dean Benjamin, construction director for the Trust’s Healthier Futures programme, which is delivering the new hospital, said: “While we are aiming to begin the enabling works for the construction of the new hospital in around early 2027, it is critical that we do this type of survey working now.

“This development of a health and care neighbourhood, which will include the new Leighton Hospital will be the biggest investment in this area for decades, and we’re fully committed to keeping our communities and partners fully up-to-date with the progress at every stage.”

Visit the Healthier Futures microsite for further information about the Trust’s plans and ambitions to develop a health and care neighbourhood, which will include the new Leighton Hospital.