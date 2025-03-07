REVIEW: Crewe Amateur Musicals Society at Lyceum

Crewe Amateur Musicals Society are calling for a strike this week at The Lyceum with their latest production, Made in Dagenham.

Directed by Rhianne Stubbs this inspirational and joyful production not only had the audience standing up for women’s rights, but also showing appreciation in a standing ovation.

This was a new musical for me, and I was excited to see how the society would tell the story based on the women who went on strike at a Ford factory and fought for equal pay in 1968.

The grey and blue colours of the set captured the atmosphere of a working factory and the costumes placed us perfectly in the 1960s.

The space and movement of the cast was managed in an inventive and effective way.

I thoroughly enjoyed watching the cast who gave their all for a wonderful performance throughout the entire production.

The women sewing machinists were all funny, feisty and perfectly cast.

Natasha Griffiths was brilliant as Rita O’Grady, a wife and working mother who wants the best future for her daughter.

I’m still laughing at some of the one liners by Rosie Griffith who played Beryl, and feel inspired by Cass who never gave up on her dreams played by Lorna Lloyd.

There are some great musical numbers and catchy tunes in this production, I particularly enjoyed Busy Woman, Ideal World and Stand Up.

Sean Clark-Wilkinson as Eddie gave a heartfelt and emotional performance of The Letter, in which he tells Rita he is leaving home.

Other notable performances include Natalie Kent as Barbara Castle, Rob Earl as Harold Wilson and Rob Crabb as Hopkins.

Heart-warming, thought-provoking and emotional in places, Made in Dagenham is showing at The Lyceum until Saturday March 8.

I would happily go back and watch this show again and again.

(Review written by Claire Faulkner)