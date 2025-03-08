Nantwich News helps RDA smash fundraising target for new horse

Nantwich & District RDA has ‘smashed’ its fundraising target to purchase a new horse, thanks to an overwhelming response to an appeal backed by Nantwich News.

Laddy is now settling in with Nantwich & District Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) after local people dug deep into their pockets to support the charity’s Horse of Hope appeal.

The charity, which offers riding sessions to children and adults with disabilities, suffered a blow with the sad loss of one of its horses Mac just before Christmas.

That came soon after the retirement of another trusty steed Patrick putting further pressure on stretched resources.

Money began to roll in after Nantwich News and our free community newspaper Nantwich Life got onboard sharing news of the £18,300 crowdfunding campaign to purchase a horse.

TV star Martin Clunes, President of the Horse Society, put out a special message of support and businesses got behind the campaign donating goods and services to encourage donations.

Nantwich & District RDA volunteer Liz Cleghorn said: “We are overjoyed to announce the overwhelming success of our Horses of Hope crowdfunding campaign.

“Thanks to the generosity and unwavering support of our community, we have smashed target, raising an incredible £26,932, plus approximately £2,499 in Gift Aid, with 171 donors contributing to our cause.

“Additionally, generous donations from Nantwich Show, the Tractor Run, Mornflake, Nantwich FC and the Round Table to name just a few, played a huge role in helping us smash our target.

“Their contributions, alongside those from our amazing community, have made this dream a reality, and we are deeply grateful for their support.

“This outstanding achievement means that we can now welcome a new horse to our team, expanding opportunities for individuals to experience the life-changing benefits of therapeutic riding.”

Nantwich & District RDA is based at Reaseheath College and Laddy, selected for his calm temperament, has begun his training.

The gentle giant will soon play his part in providing therapy, fitness, skills development and often life changing opportunities for children and adults with disabilities through the use of horses.

Nantwich News and your free community newspaper Nantwich Life were first to share news of the fundraising – and now this happy ending.

Liz added: “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Nantwich News and Nantwich Life for their incredible support throughout the campaign.

“Their help in spreading awareness about our mission played a vital role in reaching our goal, and we are so grateful for their continued dedication to supporting local initiatives.”

The charity, run by volunteers, welcomes further support to meet growing demand and waiting lists.

For more go to nantwichrda.org