More than 10,000 flock to Reaseheath College’s lambing weekends

Reaseheath College’s popular lambing and mini zoo weekends once again delighted thousands of visitors this month.

And with the sun shining on all four event days, more than 10,000 people flocked to the college’s Nantwich campus to experience the magic of spring on the farm.

Families, animal lovers, and young aspiring farmers gathered to witness the wonder of new life, where more 130 lambs have been born to date – 50 females and 80 males.

Many lucky visitors had the experience of watching live births, with twin and triplet lambs making an appearance throughout the weekends.

While the fluffy newborns stole the show, the event was just as much about education as it was about fun.

Reaseheath’s knowledgeable students and staff were on hand to share insights into animal husbandry, farm life, and the college’s range of land-based courses.

The Mini Zoo also proved a huge hit, with visitors getting up close to fascinating species, including pygmy marmosets, porcupines, and otters in their newly designed enclosures.

A highlight was the bustling Farmers’ Market, where guests indulged in local delicacies from businesses such as The Cheshire Pie Company, The Gourmet Brownie Company, and Winsbury Dairy.

Unique gifts and handcrafted treasures were on offer from independent artisans, making the event a wonderful showcase of Cheshire’s finest produce and creativity.

The college’s Farm to Fork initiative was also showcased, with produce grown, reared, prepared, baked and cooked at Reaseheath available in the college eateries, giving visitors a true taste of homegrown excellence.

Steph Owen, event organiser, said: “The atmosphere has been absolutely fantastic over both weekends.

“It’s been incredible to see so many families come together to experience this special time of year.

“Watching children’s faces light up as they meet the lambs for the first time is a moment that never gets old.

“We’re proud that this event is not just about adorable animals, but also about educating people on farming, sustainability, and where our food comes from.

“The Farm to Fork initiative is a fantastic way to demonstrate the journey from our land to our tables, and we’re thrilled that visitors could enjoy the produce right here at the college.

“We can’t wait to do it all again next year!”

Reaseheath College is now looking ahead to its next big event, the Family Festival, on Sunday, May 18.

Reaseheath College offers land-based courses, from practical farming skills to specialist animal care training, nurturing the next generation of farmers and conservationists.

To stay updated on upcoming events, visit www.reaseheath.ac.uk or follow the college on social media.