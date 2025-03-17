New pedestrian crossing works to close road in Nantwich

A busy Nantwich road will be closed for up to five days next week to allow for an upgrade to a pedestrian crossing.

Motorists are being warned of the closure of Waterlode during the day between March 24 and 28.

The crossing is between Pillory Street and The Blankney.

Cheshire East highways are closing the road from 4pm on Sunday March 23 24 to 6am on Monday 24th, and again between 9am and 2.30pm for the rest of that week until March 28.

They said: “The closure is necessary for Cheshire East Highways to carry out conversion of an existing pelican crossing to a zebra crossing.

“Pedestrian access to any premises situated within the temporary closure will be maintained at all times.

“Cyclists will be required to dismount in order for access to be maintained. Vehicular access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and residents where possible.

“It is anticipated that the works will take place on Monday 24th March 2025 to Friday 28th March 2025.”

You can contact Cheshire East Highways with any queries or concerns on 0300 123 5020.

