Cheshire East splash out £22,000 on dishwashers for headquarters

Cash-strapped Cheshire East Council has splashed out more than £22,000 on dishwashers for staff at its Crewe headquarters, writes Belinda Ryan.
The money was spent as part of the refurbishment of Delamere House when the council closed its Westfields HQ at Sandbach and transferred staff across.
The cost was revealed in a Freedom of Information request which had asked how much the council had spent on purchasing and installing the machines.
The FOI had also asked how this was funded and the reasons and justification for buying the dishwashers, “particularly in light of the council’s current financial situation”.
The council responded: “Following the closure of the Westfields office in Sandbach, many staff have been relocated to Delamere House in Crewe.
“The kitchen areas in the building have not been upgraded for many years.
“With the significant increase in staff use, it is important to provide a clean and comfortable working environment.
“This investment will contribute to a more efficient and effective workforce and will reduce the housekeeping resources needed to maintain hygienic conditions.”
It added: “The cost to purchase and install the dishwashers was £22,221.46, which is part of the ongoing running costs of our assets.”
Cllr Stewart Gardiner, deputy leader of the Conservative group on Cheshire East Council, was surprised to learn how much the council had splashed out on the dishwashers.
Cllr Gardiner told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “While I recognise there is a need to ensure that modern equipment is appropriately installed into our staffing areas, it seems excessive given the number of machines that would be required and the limited cost to install them.
“I will be asking the chief executive to explain the reasoning behind the council’s decision.”
The cost of dishwashers on a major retailer’s site vary from £229 to £1,879.
According to tradesperson websites, the average cost to install a dishwasher typically ranges between £40 and £100, depending on the type of dishwasher and how straightforward the task is.
Even with installation costs that is a lot of expenditure. Delamere House has 7 floors.
So how many per floor?
Who got that contract thats about 71 dish washers in the building, this council is out of control and it appears not accountable,just like building an £11 million multi story car park that is not used
I worked for a major corporate. We were responsible for washing up the cups we used. There may be some financial benefit if you have a large work force. I understand the sentiment suggesting it is waste of money.
There should be a feasibility study to support the decision, with a full pros/ cons matrix and full details of the potential savings by taking this course of action.
However I doubt that there is ?
It is minor compared with the numerous financial failures and incompetence of the Cheshire East Council.
So washing you coffee cup up in the sink is to hard for them then.
This is typical of the disregard this council hold the electorate in,are services are cut while their’s is improved.
Has every council member now got their personalised dishwasher ?
Unbelievable