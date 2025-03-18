Cheshire East splash out £22,000 on dishwashers for headquarters

Cash-strapped Cheshire East Council has splashed out more than £22,000 on dishwashers for staff at its Crewe headquarters, writes Belinda Ryan.

The money was spent as part of the refurbishment of Delamere House when the council closed its Westfields HQ at Sandbach and transferred staff across.

The cost was revealed in a Freedom of Information request which had asked how much the council had spent on purchasing and installing the machines.

The FOI had also asked how this was funded and the reasons and justification for buying the dishwashers, “particularly in light of the council’s current financial situation”.

The council responded: “Following the closure of the Westfields office in Sandbach, many staff have been relocated to Delamere House in Crewe.

“The kitchen areas in the building have not been upgraded for many years.

“With the significant increase in staff use, it is important to provide a clean and comfortable working environment.

“This investment will contribute to a more efficient and effective workforce and will reduce the housekeeping resources needed to maintain hygienic conditions.”

It added: “The cost to purchase and install the dishwashers was £22,221.46, which is part of the ongoing running costs of our assets.”

Cllr Stewart Gardiner, deputy leader of the Conservative group on Cheshire East Council, was surprised to learn how much the council had splashed out on the dishwashers.

Cllr Gardiner told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “While I recognise there is a need to ensure that modern equipment is appropriately installed into our staffing areas, it seems excessive given the number of machines that would be required and the limited cost to install them.

“I will be asking the chief executive to explain the reasoning behind the council’s decision.”

The cost of dishwashers on a major retailer’s site vary from £229 to £1,879.

According to tradesperson websites, the average cost to install a dishwasher typically ranges between £40 and £100, depending on the type of dishwasher and how straightforward the task is.