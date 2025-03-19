2 hours ago
Three men arrested in Shavington burglary probe
2 hours ago
Massive solar farm plans near Nantwich set for approval
2 hours ago
Nantwich Youth and Community Centre forges new partnership with police
19 hours ago
Network Rail “looking at options” to improve level crossing in Nantwich
1 day ago
Hundreds of runners shine in the Nantwich 10K event
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Three men arrested in Shavington burglary probe

in Crime / Incident / News / Shavington March 19, 2025
domestic abuse programme cheshire police

Three men from London were arrested and a machete found as police investigated an attempted burglary in Shavington.

The suspects ere arrested in the early hours on Monday (March 17) after officers spotted two BMW cars acting suspiciously in the Crewe South area.

One of the cars sped off from officers, but the occupants of the second vehicle were detained and two men arrested on suspicion of drug offences, driving offences and bail offences.

After a search, officers found the second vehicle in Shavington, and the driver tried to escape on foot.

But he was located and arrested by officers and later linked to an attempt Burglary in Shavington.

Cheshire Police said: “A machete was also recovered as the investigations into these offences are continuing.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.