Three men arrested in Shavington burglary probe

Three men from London were arrested and a machete found as police investigated an attempted burglary in Shavington.

The suspects ere arrested in the early hours on Monday (March 17) after officers spotted two BMW cars acting suspiciously in the Crewe South area.

One of the cars sped off from officers, but the occupants of the second vehicle were detained and two men arrested on suspicion of drug offences, driving offences and bail offences.

After a search, officers found the second vehicle in Shavington, and the driver tried to escape on foot.

But he was located and arrested by officers and later linked to an attempt Burglary in Shavington.

Cheshire Police said: “A machete was also recovered as the investigations into these offences are continuing.”