44th Marbury Merry Days country fair set for May

The Marbury Merry Days fair is to return for its 44th year on May 10 and 11, writes Jonathan White.

The traditional country fair takes place in the picturesque field next to St Michael & All Angels Parish Church and Marbury Big Mere, near Wrenbury.

The annual event provides a range of entertainment and gates open at 12.30pm, with a packed schedule of activities and attractions.

This year’s headline acts include the Ridgeside Falconry display team and their high-speed Little Nippers terrier racing.

Ridgeside Falconry will showcase a static display of Birds of Prey from around the world, alongside aerial demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Little Nippers will thrill audiences with fast-paced terrier racing, featuring dogs navigating obstacles and chasing an electric lure at full speed.

Visitors can enjoy other entertainment, from the Pinxton Puppets and Model Flying Display to performances by the Wirral Pipe Band.

Classic fairground games such as coconut shy, golf putting, and straw bale maze will be available.

Other highlights include a bouncy castle, climbing tower, craft tent, tea tent, bric-a-brac & book stalls, tombola, floral displays in the church, and an array of trade stalls.

Saturday’s schedule features Maypole Dancing by Wrenbury School and performances by Glo*s Dance Troupe and Stafford Morris Dancers, while Sunday includes a fun dog show, where entries will be taken on the day.

The weekend will conclude with the Grand Draw on Sunday afternoon.

A representative from Marbury Merry Days said: “Marbury Merry Days is a fantastic celebration of community spirit, tradition, and fun.

“Whether you’re coming for the incredible falconry displays, the excitement of the terrier racing, or simply to enjoy a day out in the countryside, there’s something for everyone.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors old and new.”

Entry is £7.50 for adults, children under 16 entry is £1 or free when accompanied by an adult. Parking is free for all attendees.

All proceeds from the event go toward the upkeep of St Michael & All Angels Parish Church in Marbury.

For more details, contact 01948 663087 / 07778 604470 or visit www.marburymerrydays.org