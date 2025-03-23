CEC deputy leader stalked as councillors fear for safety

Cheshire East Council’s deputy leader is being stalked and some councillors don’t feel safe in their own homes because of abuse and harassment from the public, writes Belinda Ryan.

The problem has increased to such an extent, the council set up a task and finish group to look into the issue.

And next month it plans to meet with police bosses, the commissioner and the Crown Prosecution Service to discuss the situation.

It comes after a survey of Cheshire East councillors revealed shocking levels of abuse and intimidation.

Cllr Fiona Wilson (Macclesfield, Lab), who is chairing the group, told the corporate policy committee 62% of councillors who responded had experienced in-person harassment and 26% had had members of the public turn up at their homes.

“35% of all councillors who responded had considered leaving their role as a councillor because of intimidation and abuse.

“And 43% of respondents felt that the volume of abuse, intimidation, harassment has increased.

“Now this isn’t just about debate on social media, although some commentators seem to have no bar to their behaviour so it does form part of the overall procedure.

“But from the statistics I’ve given you, this is a shocking situation of councillors, some of whom feel unsafe in their own homes.”

Cllr Wilson said action needed to be taken to protect the health and wellbeing of councillors.

“his level of abuse, harassment and intimidation is not acceptable, and I think it’s very important that it isn’t portrayed or seen elsewhere, as simply being councillors who can’t hack it or feel that they don’t like being challenged on their decisions.

“That is not what this is about.”

Deputy leader Michael Gorman (Wilmslow, Ind) said such behaviour was threatening democracy itself.

“I’m quite prepared to say that I’ve had quite a lot of harassment, I’ve got two stalkers,” he told the meeting.

“This is a real problem for councillors across council, regardless of political affiliation.

“And how do we expect people to come forward and stand for election when they hear the kind of narrative and this kind of discourse? It’s very, very worrying…

“We have to listen to this committee’s working group.

“There are implications here for our security, and we need to think about that.”

The deputy leader added: “It’s really important that we reassure the public that we will protect local democracy and we will protect local government.

“And this is a real challenge to those people who just peddle misinformation, they peddle disinformation, and they try, at all points, in the press and in social media, to undermine trust in local democracy and local government.”