Nantwich finance firm ranked among best in North England

Nantwich financial advisers from Atherton & Associates Wealth Management Ltd have been ranked among the most highly-rated in North England.

The ranking is based on the strength of their client feedback.

The advising team – Jamie Hull, Lauren Tudor (pictured, right) of Nantwich, and Rick Astbury of Nantwich and Richard Peddie of Lymm (pictured, below) – all appeared in VouchedFor’s 2025 Top Rated Financial Adviser Guide, distributed in The Times.

They qualified as “Top Rated” after clients reviewed their services on VouchedFor, the UK’s leading review site for financial and mortgage advisers.

The site enables people looking for advice to find a recommended professional.

Jamie Hull, director & chartered financial planner at Atherton & Associates, said: “There are nearly 40,000 financial and mortgage advisers in the UK, so I’m incredibly proud the whole team has been featured in this exclusive list.

“Even more so, because we’ve been selected thanks to our clients.

“It means a lot that they’ve gone out of their way to support myself and the team and we would like to thank them all.”

To qualify as Top Rated, advisers must be endorsed by at least 10 clients, receive an average star rating greater than 4.5 out of 5, and pass VouchedFor stringent checks.

Alex Whitson, managing director of VouchedFor, said: “The 2025 Top Rated Guide recognizes the financial advisers and coaches who are doing brilliant work for their clients.

“All advisers who qualify should be incredibly proud of their achievement – and the great work they do for their clients.”

It is the Atherton & Associates team’s fifth qualifying year in the guide.