Nantwich Players Studio presents “Eight” by Ella Hickson

Nantwich Players Studio is to stage their latest production called “Eight” – a compelling and thought-provoking drama by Ella Hickson.

The play brings together eight captivating monologues, each offering a glimpse into the lives of individuals navigating a world where everything seems acceptable.

Directed by Maximilian Clay and Luke Murphy, “Eight” delves into the complexities of contemporary society.

It weaves together deeply personal stories that explore love, loss, ambition, and identity.

Its dynamic cast includes:

Jude – Lorenzo Carcione

Danny – Huw Sweet-Smith

Miles – Edward Rolfe

Bobby – Matilda Lewis-Morgan

Millie – Molly McGinn

Mona – Dawn Hazelwood

André– Stephen Clay

Astrid – Anastasia Newton

Performances will take place at 7.45pm from April 10-13, at Nantwich Players Theatre on Love Lane.

Tickets, priced at £9, are available to purchase at www.nantwichplayers.com