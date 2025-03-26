16 hours ago
Nantwich Players Studio presents “Eight” by Ella Hickson

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews March 26, 2025
players studio Eight

Nantwich Players Studio is to stage their latest production called “Eight” – a compelling and thought-provoking drama by Ella Hickson.

The play brings together eight captivating monologues, each offering a glimpse into the lives of individuals navigating a world where everything seems acceptable.

Directed by Maximilian Clay and Luke Murphy, “Eight” delves into the complexities of contemporary society.

It weaves together deeply personal stories that explore love, loss, ambition, and identity.

Its dynamic cast includes:
Jude – Lorenzo Carcione
Danny – Huw Sweet-Smith
Miles – Edward Rolfe
Bobby – Matilda Lewis-Morgan
Millie – Molly McGinn
Mona – Dawn Hazelwood
André– Stephen Clay
Astrid – Anastasia Newton

Performances will take place at 7.45pm from April 10-13, at Nantwich Players Theatre on Love Lane.

Tickets, priced at £9, are available to purchase at www.nantwichplayers.com

Eight - Nantwich Players

