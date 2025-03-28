Canal & River Trust launches new guide featuring Cheshire attractions

The Canal & River Trust has unveiled a new free guide to “Places to Visit in the North West” including several in South Cheshire.

It has maps, information about visitor facilities and free activities, and ways to get the most out of visiting the region’s canals and rivers.

Historic Nantwich town centre, Audlem Mill, Middlewich Locks and Northwich’s Anderton Boat Lift all feature in the new guide.

Jon Horsfall, Canal & River Trust’s director for the North West, said: “The Canal & River Trust cares for more than 438 miles of canals in the North West, providing free to visit outdoor open spaces, and the chance to connect with nature and the region’s rich canal history.

“Every year, millions of people visit our waterways to be active, relax and to enjoy the scenic landscapes our canals offer.

“Our canals provide free and low-cost family-friendly days out by the water, and the chance to have some fabulous waterside experiences this Easter.

“Even in city centres, people can spot a variety of birds, animals, insects and plants along our canals and rivers.

“And from locks and bridges, to tunnels and aqueducts, there are hundreds of historic structures to marvel at.

“We want to encourage more people to visit our canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks so they can experience the physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits of spending time by water, and find out more about the work of our charity to care for the nation’s world-famous historic network.”

In the guide it features “the historic market town of Nantwich on the Shropshire Union Canal” whichwas once famous for the production of salt.

“Today it’s the perfect place to enjoy spending time by the water.

“Visitors can walk down the towpath and across Nantwich Aqueduct to enjoy views across the town, stroll around Basin End and see brightly painted narrowboats, hire a canal boat for the day at Nantwich Marina & Canal Centre, enjoy a picnic and visit Nantwich Museum to find out more about salt-making.”

It also highlights Audlem Mill in Shropshire Street in Audlem.

“The pretty canalside village of Audlem is famous for its 15 locks which raise the Shropshire Union Canal 93 feet (28 metres) over 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometres),” says the guide.

“Visitors can walk along the towpath and watch boats going through the locks, take a stroll around the village to see its black and white timber buildings and 13th century church, catch the water taxi from Audlem to Overwater Marina (weekends and bank holidays, Easter to October), and visit Audlem Mill Craft Centre and Canal Shop.”

The “Places to Visit in the North West Guide” is available to download at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/free-guide

(Featured image courtesy of Getty)