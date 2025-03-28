Cheshire Police warning amid courier fraud incidents

Officers are urging Crewe and Nantwich residents to remain vigilant following a number of reports of courier frauds.

Cheshire Police say they received three reports of courier fraud today (March 28) where victims have been contacted by fraudsters posing as officers.

This suggests a fraudster is currently active in the local area.

Police are urging those who are contacted by someone claiming to be a police officer and who asks you to hand over money, bank details or purchase anything, to contact them immediately.

Courier fraud is where a victim is contacted by fraudsters who pretend to be police officers or bank officials, either over the phone or in person.

The victims are then told to withdraw or hand over cash or valuable items, to purchase EUROs or provide bank cards or pin numbers. These can then be collected from their home address or at another meeting place by a courier.

Officers in Cheshire have seen an increase in this type of fraud offence.

Det Insp David Jarvis said: “It is important to note that the fraudsters can be extremely convincing.

“They are persistent and often target elderly or vulnerable people.

“Many people may think they would never be a victim to this kind of crime, however this really can happen to anyone.

“We react very differently when under stress and these criminals are very sophisticated and use a whole host of tactics to persuade people to follow their instructions.

“Please remember that police officers and bank officials will never ask you to withdraw money, purchase goods, hand over valuable items or disclose private banking details, for any reason.

“Help us to raise awareness by sharing this with your friends and family, especially if they are vulnerable or elderly.”

If you believe you have been a victim of courier fraud, contact Cheshire Police on 101, using a different phone to the one used to communicate with the fraudsters.

You can also report information to us via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us

You can report to Action Fraud via actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.

Call 999 immediately in an emergency or if you suspect a fraud is currently in progress.