Willaston singer makes stunning debut at Royal Opera House

A singer from Willaston near Nantwich has made her stunning debut in one of the lead roles at a Royal Ballet and Opera House performance.

Gemma Summerfield played the part of Liu in the popular opera Turandot last night (April 1) at the famous London venue.

It is Gemma’s debut run at the ROH and the show was watched by thousands across the world as it was streamed to cinemas around the country, including The Odeon in Crewe.

Her proud parents Julia and Pete Summerfield were watching on at Crewe Odeon.

A family friend who watched it said: “Gemma was brilliant! She was born and brought up in Willaston and still has family in this area, although she has moved away.

“Her parents Julia and Pete were in the audience at the Odeon and will be travelling to London to see her perform at the ROH later in the month.”

Peter Katona, Director of Casting for The Royal Opera, said: “We’ve been delighted to see Gemma make such an impressive role debut as Liù in Turandot with The Royal Opera this season.

“It’s fantastic to see a homegrown British talent flourishing on our stage.

“Anna Princeva’s bad luck turned out to be Gemma’s good luck on this occasion, as her performance was broadcast live to more than 1,000 cinemas across 22 countries – an opportunity any singer would relish, but especially one so young in her career!”

Gemma studied at the Royal College of Music and is a rising Soprano star now in high demand.

She was first-prize winner of the 2022 Concurso Tenor Viñas competition in Barcelona, and has made a name for herself as one of the most exciting young artists of today.

It was her debut playing the part of Liù in Andrei Serban’s dazzling production of Turandot at the Royal Ballet and Opera in Covent Garden.

She will also return to Staatsoper Hamburg to reprise the role of Erste Dame in Jette Steckel’s production of Die Zauberflöte later this season.

Gemma has recently performed at Wigmore Hall and returned to the Hallé for a concert performance of Elgar’s The Kingdom in Manchester.

She also made her debut with the Bergen Philharmonic performing and recording Delius’s Mass of Life.

According to Promethean Artists; “Ms Summerfield consistently proves her capabilities on platforms around the world.

“In recent recitals, she has performed throughout the UK, as well as in Norway, Canada, and Denmark. Oratorio performances include Beethoven in Switzerland, Bach in Beirut, and Mozart at Westminster Abbey.

“She has enjoyed repeat performances with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Mozart Concert Orchestra, and in recital.”

Featured image by ©Scott Cadenhead