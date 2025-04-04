Crewe Lyceum unveil Christmas Panto cast for 2025-26

Crewe Lyceum is set to knock your stalks off after lining up the return of Malcolm Lord and Ste Johnston for this year’s GIANT Christmas pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

The pair will be back to bring all the panto mayhem and madness to the stage, with Malcolm starring as Dame Trott and Ste, as her son Simon.

Malcolm appeared in the classic children’s programme Rainbow and has enjoyed more than 50 years working in panto, alongside the greats including John Inman.

Malcolm said: “I’m back! And I couldn’t be happier!.

“I love coming to the Lyceum each year in panto, the audiences are so fantastic, and we always have such a great time!

“It is true that I have worked with many panto greats, and of course it’s no different this year as once again I will be joined on stage by the one and only Ste Johnston.”

Funny man Ste Johnston, who recently appeared on the Full Monty on Disney+, added: “Thanks Mum! I can’t wait to get back to the Lyceum this year.

“It’s such a brilliant venue who really go all out to make panto feel very special from the minute you walk through the door.

“I can’t wait! We’ll see you there.”

Jack and the Beanstalk will mark the fourth consecutive year Malcolm and Ste have had audiences rolling in the aisles at their on-stage antics.

It is produced by award-winning Imagine Theatre, who will bring the fairytale to life in a world full of sparkle and spectacle.

The Trotts are so poor they don’t have a bean to their name and what’s more, there’s an evil and greedy giant terrifying the village.

Will they really have to sell their beloved cow Buttercup just to survive?

Come and see if Jack can defeat the giant, win the heart of the girl he loves and turn the Trotts’ fortunes around.

Jack and the Beanstalk plays from December 12th 2025 to January 4th 2026.

To find out more and book tickets visit crewelyceum.co.uk or visit imaginetheatre.co.uk