Wybunbury Delves primary celebrates SIAMS success

Children and staff at Wybunbury Delves CE Primary are celebrating after receiving an inspection which called the school a “beacon of light”.

The school underwent a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS).

During the visit, inspectors scrutinised evidence and work, spoke with leaders, staff, children and parents.

In the report, Wybunbury Delves was praised for being “a beacon of light for its community, inspiring pupils and adults to shine in all they do”.

The report recognised that school “feels like a family, filled with warmth and love”.

“Pupils know that they are loved and important. They learn how to create positive friendships and relationships,” added the report.

The inspection found that pupils’ behaviour is exemplary “in this loving and harmonious environment”.

And it emphasised that “all pupils are inspired, challenged and supported so that they are helped to fulfil their potential”.

The report continued: “Pupils rise to the challenge to consider the big questions of life and have a strong sense of eagerness to discover the world around them.

“Pupils have a strong sense of responsibility, they make a difference to their local community and beyond.”

The inspector recognised that the school’s Christian vision, and associated values, have been “thoughtfully created to reflect the school’s high ambitions for its pupils”.

“It is a happy and thriving place to be,” it concluded.

Wybunbury Delves headteacher Kathryn Chesters said: “I am incredibly proud of our school community for the wonderful SIAMS report we have received.

“It truly reflects the special place which is Wybunbury Delves.

“Our vision comes from Matthew 5: 16 – Let your light shine – and this report reflects that our whole school family are committed to our children flourishing and developing the whole child.

“We are thrilled with the report. It is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and commitment of our staff, governors, pupils, and families.”

The full report can be found on Wybunbury Delves CE Primary School website.