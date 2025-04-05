Councillors’ anger as CEC refuses to reveal car park income

Cheshire East Council is refusing to discuss in public how much it spends on individual car parks and how much income it receives from them, writes Belinda Ryan.

The council, which says it is ‘open and fair’ in its corporate plan, was asked by two members of its own highways and transport committee for a breakdown on the car parks.

But they were told that information would be disclosed during councillor briefings, which are behind closed doors.

The refusal to discuss the matter in public at a highways committee meeting, as requested by councillors, comes after red-faced highways bosses had to admit that Crewe’s new £11 million car park made a loss of nearly £70,000 in its first six months of operation.

Last month, it was revealed an Alsager car park which cost Cheshire East nearly £9,000 to upgrade so parking charges could be introduced, is bringing in just £17 a day in income.

At yesterday’s (Thursday) meeting of the highways and transport committee, Cllr Sue Adams (Disley, Con) said: “I’d like to ask for a capital and revenue expenditure by car park and income by car park.

“And I think it will be a good idea to look at the period from the start of the changes in charging, beginning of December to the end of March, and then review it after that every six months.”

Committee chair Mark Goldsmith (Wilmslow, Ind) said: “That’s not something we’ve ever done before…

“We will be reviewing the budgets and how much money we raise and how much we spend, that’s part of the committee’s process, but not on the individual granular level like that, which is really the officers’ domain.”

Willaston councillor Allen Gage (Con) said: “If that’s the officer’s domain, surely it should be in the public domain as well and, obviously, we can have those figures released to the committee.”

Director of highways Tom Moody said more information could be provided but “whether we need a formal report to a committee I’m not sure that’s actually necessary”.

He added: “I can certainly set up a further briefing and answer those questions.”

Cllr Goldsmith then told the meeting: “We are not reviewing the free parking for some towns, we are not going back there.

“Every town and every car park is expected to pay its way on an equal basis as well, and I suspect that’s the reasons wanting to understand the detail, because we’ve never asked for it before.”

(pic by Jonathan White)