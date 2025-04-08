RSPCA appeal after dog’s body found stuffed in duffle bag

WARNING: Story contains images and details some may find distressing.

The RSPCA have issued an appeal after a dog’s badly decomposed body was found stuffed in a duffle bag by a Cheshire lake.

The body was taken to RSPCA Stapeley Grange in Nantwich and they say there are “suspicious circumstances” around the dog’s death.

The bag was found by a member of the public near Blakemere Moss on the outskirts of Delamere Forest, who alerted police on March 27 2025.

On discovering the dog was deceased, the RSPCA were called to investigate.

It was taken to Stapeley Grange Animal Centre by RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Scarlet Sanderson.

The animal welfare charity is appealing for anyone who might have information about the tragic incident to get in touch.

Scarlet said: “This poor dog had clearly been dead for a very long time, and due to its state we aren’t sure when or how it died – the body was sadly very decomposed and had been half-eaten by wildlife.

“This must have been a distressing find for the person who reported it.

“At some point, the dog’s body had been shoved into a duffle bag, but when it was found it was hanging out of the bag.

“It seems that where the dog was found, there used to be a body of water which has since dried up – which is why the dog’s body has been discovered now.

“The dog may have been killed and dumped a long time ago – but if anyone recalls seeing anything suspicious in the area, please get in touch with the RSPCA.”

Due to the state of decomposition, it’s not known what breed or sex the dog was, or if it was microchipped.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018 and refer to incident number 01478523.

More information on what the public can do to help animals in need is available on the RSPCA website.