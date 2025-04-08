Two men jailed for dealing drugs in Nantwich

Two men have been jailed after being caught dealing drugs in Nantwich.

Jack Peberdy (on the right), 22, from Vincent Street, Crewe pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a class A drug (cocaine) and Brad Plant, 20, from Edward Phipps Way, Haslington pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A drug (cocaine).

They both appeared at Chester Crown Court yesterday, where Peberdy was sentenced to 27 months and Plant was sentenced to 24 months.

The court heard that on June 20 2024 a warrant was executed at an address in Hightown in Crewe.

Officers recovered snap bags of cocaine valued at approximately £1000, empty snap bags, scales, and £1315 in cash.

Further inquiries established that the men had been supplying drugs in Nantwich.

DS Williams said: “This is one of many successful warrants we have carried out to take illegal drugs off the streets of east Cheshire and will continue in our relentless effort to disrupt drugs coming into our towns and villages.”