REVIEW: “Eight” by Nantwich Players Studio productions

One of the most exciting things about Nantwich Players Studio productions is the opportunity to discover and enjoy plays I’ve never seen before.

Eight by Ella Hickson is a thought-provoking production which consists of eight monologues, delivered by different characters and was written to offer a ‘state-of-the-nation group portrait of a generation which grew up amidst a consumerist boom.’

I found the group of characters to be lost souls searching to find their place in a society that they don’t understand or that might not understand them.

The play deals with numerous themes, and some of the subject matter was emotional and intense.

Directed by Maximilian Clay and Luke Murphy, with Assistant Directors Clare Hoy and Robert Russell. The cast gave exceptional performances.

Lorenzo Carcione played Jude, a naïve teenager sent away to a language school by his Father.

Danny, a scarred veteran played by Huw Sweet-Smith who now works in a morgue.

Edward Rolfe played Miles, a survivor of 7/7 bomb attacks who desperately tries to come to terms with his own survival.

Matilda Lewis-Morgan played Bobby, a working class Mum trying to make ends meet in the run up to Christmas.

Millie, a high-class prostitute played by Molly McGinn who almost maternally cares for the men who visit her. Mona played by Dawn Hazelwood is suffering from trauma and secrets.

Stephen Clay played Andre, a gallery owner who discovers the body of his boyfriend who committed suicide, and Astrid played by Anastasia Newton who sneaks into bed with her boyfriend after sleeping with another man.

The black box set worked well, highlighted by strip lights behind black chairs which cleverly emphasised each character and focussed the audiences attention on the individual performances.

A very different and moving play to watch, Eight is showing at The Players Theatre until Sunday 13 April.

(review by Claire Faulkner)