Town council seeks to end lease of Brookfield Hall in Nantwich

Nantwich Town Council has voted to end its lease of “Brookfield Hall” which one councillor said has “fallen into disrepair”.

The hall, off Shrewbridge Road and next to Brookfield Park, was used as the town council administration centre for many years.

The town council has leased the hall since 1992 and renewed its lease in 2006 until 2027.

However latest figures show the revenue it makes from hiring out the venue has fallen from £14,000 a year to just over £6,000 a year since Covid lockdown.

The town council moved its administrative offices to Nantwich Civic Hall in 2012 after the transfer of assets from Cheshire East Council.

Now the town council is looking to end the lease early to save money.

Cllr Arthur Moran backed the idea. He said: “I support this recommendation. The hall is in a bit of a state to be quite honest.

“It’s in disrepair and is looking a bit sad.

“Cheshire East may end up putting it on the market for community use.”

The town council currently has to pau for its maintenance, up to £1,600 a year.

Town council clerk Sam Roberts said: “The reality is that significant investment is required to improve the hall with all fixtures and fittings being very dated.

“The structure also requires a survey to determine what additional improvements are needed.”

Town councillors voted unanimously to approach Cheshire East to end the lease early.

(image courtesy of Nantwich Town Council)