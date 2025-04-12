Top acts line up for Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival

A host of top acts are fine-tuning as they prepare to perform at the eagerly-awaited Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival.
Tickets are selling well ahead of the festival which runs from Thursday April 17 through to Easter Monday April 21.
Big acts coming to the town include well-known 90s indie act Dodgy, Ed Tudor who was frontman of the well-known 70s/80s band Tenpole Tudor, and Geno Washington and Northern Soul Train.
Organisers say there are still a few tickets available for the headline acts, while wristbands are selling well which gain entry to all the other official venues hosting live music.
Ed Tudor plays at The Crown Hotel on Thursday April 17, while Thea Gilmore will be Nantwich Civic on the same night.
The Bluetones will be the Civic on Good Friday night while Nigel Stonier and friends perform at the Crown.
Headline act Dodgy will play at Nantwich Civic Hall on Easter Saturday, then at the same venue on Sunday will be Geno Washington and Northern Soul Train.
Finally on Easter Monday, you can watch Lucy Spraggan at the Civic Hall while The Spirit & Sound of Steely Dan – Nearly Dan will perform at St Mary’s Church in the afternoon.
For more details and to buy tickets, visit www.nantwichjazz.com
Nantwich Police Sgt Matt Stonier said they were prepared for another busy weekend and hailed all the venues who are part of Nantwich Pubwatch.
He said all venues had been cooperative and believes the festival will be another great success with a police presence to ensure visitors can enjoy the event safely.
Full colour brochures are now available from the Crown Hotel and the other official venues.
The “Around the Town” line-up is bigger than ever with new official festival venues and bands taking part.
The official venues taking part include:
Crown Hotel
The Bank Stage
The Studio
Nine Mill Street
The Red Cow
The Bowling Green
Bench Bistro
Loco
The Cheshire Cat
The Malbank
The Talbot
Nantwich Methodist Church
Street
Crazy Moose
Rumba
The Railway
Organisers are again supporting Nantwich Christie Hospital Support Group.
Christie volunteers will be out with collection buckets at The Civic Hall throughout the festival.
Donations will also be taken at The Bank Stage on Thursday Night at their Ultra 90 vs 2000s Event.
Around the Town (wristbands required) listings for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
FRIDAY 18TH
1pm – 3pm
Nine Mill Street – Marc Gallagher
The Cheshire Cat – Callum Wright
2pm – 4pm
The Bank Stage – Baxter
The Crown Bar – Small Horse And The Plan
Loco – The Purpletones
The Railway – Phil Boyd
3pm – 5pm
Nine Mill Street – Warren James & His Lonesome Travellers
Crazy Moose – Ant Clowes Music
3:30pm – 6pm
The Cheshire Cat – Stone Cold Sober-Ish
4pm – 6pm
Bench Bistro Bar – No Fit State
The Bank Stage – Beardsmith
The Crown Bar – Jack Lash Cat
Loco – Stepping Lane
The Malbank – The Hairy Bartenders
5pm – 7pm
Nine Mill Street – The Afrotation Band
The Railway – The Pluckers
Rumba – Chasing Twisters
The Talbot – Alban
6pm – 8pm
The Bank Stage – Acrylic
The Bowling Green – Memory Lane
The Cheshire Cat – Shakermaker
The Crown Bar – Trace And The Resonators
Loco – Good Habits
The Malbank – A Bit Of D And B
Street – Callum Wright
Nine Mill Street – Tokyo Misfires
7pm – 9pm
Bench Bistro Bar – Teal
Crazy Moose – Harmony Junction
8pm – 10pm
The Bank Stage – Green Bullet
The Cheshire Cat – Eaton Park
Loco – Unit 17
The Malbank – Xl5
The Railway – Slated
9pm – 11pm
Nine Mill Street – Scarlett Fever
The Bowling Green – Wayne And The Hairy Peaches
The Crown Bar – Sheena Shine
Red Cow – Dan Toft
The Talbot – Menace Ii Sobriety
10pm – 12am
The Bank Stage – Definitely Mightbe Oasis
SATURDAY 19TH
1pm – 3pm
The Cheshire Cat – Baxter
The Crown Bar – Annie Long Trio
Loco – Holly Vee Solo
Nine Mill Street – Dirty Ruby
Methodist Church – Swingology
2pm – 4pm
The Bank Stage – Teacher’s Pet
The Crown Hotel Ballroom – Set In Stone
Rumba – Marc Gallagher
The Railway – Ant Clowes Music
The Talbot – Sac N Craic
3pm – 5pm
Bench Bistro Bar – Front Page News
The Bowling Green – Junkhouse Dog
The Cheshire Cat – Stepping Lane
Crazy Moose – Minstrels Of Mischief
Loco – The Pluckers
Red Cow – Martin Reynolds
Nine Mill Street – Goodfellas
The Studio – Malpractice
The Malbank – The Scandal Brothers
4pm – 6pm
The Bank Stage – Wayne And The Hairy Peaches
The Crown Hotel Ballroom – Jane And The Hurricanes
The Crown Bar – Barrelhouse Jukes
Rumba – Acoustic Anarchy
5pm – 7pm
The Cheshire Cat – Holly Vee And The Hubkaps
Crazy Moose – Jean And Rogers
Loco – Shakermaker
The Malbank – The Nightshift
6pm – 8pm
Methodist Church – The Cheshire 20 Big Band
Nine Mill Street – Xl5
5pm – 7pm
The Railway – Stone Cold Sober-Ish
Red Cow – The Hank Brothers
The Studio – Derailed
The Talbot – Swingology
6pm – 8pm
The Bank Stage – Monkey Finger
Bench Bistro Bar – The Warehouse Blues Band
The Bowling Green – The 10k
The Crown Hotel Ballroom – The Gus Glynn Band
Rumba – Teal
7pm – 9pm
Crazy Moose – The Hat Tricks
The Crown Bar – Bd Lenz
The Malbank – The Cyril Blake Multicoloured Bus Ride
Nine Mill Street – The Republic
The Studio – Tokyo Misfires
Loco – The Groove Revival
The Cheshire Cat – The Absconders
8pm – 10pm
The Bank Stage – Bohemian Kings
Rumba – The Giant Dwarfs
The Railway – Angel Of Harlem
The Talbot – Blondage
9pm – 11pm
The Bowling Green – Good Habits
The Crown Hotel Ballroom – Afterglow
The Malbank – The V
Red Cow – The Entertainment
Nine Mill Street – Funkaholics
10pm – 12pm
The Bank Stage – Fat Lip
SUNDAY 20TH
12pm – 2pm
The Crown Hotel Bar – Scott Wainwright
The Cheshire Cat – The Hootles
1pm – 3pm
The Crown Hotel Ballroom – Hexmen
Loco – Callum Wright
The Talbot – Shannon And Dan
Nine Mill Street – The Repeaters
2pm – 4pm
The Bank Stage – Diamonds & Ducks
The Cheshire Cat – The V
The Malbank – Blind Summit Blues Band
Rumba – Sheena Shine
3pm – 5pm
Bench Bistro Bar – Malpractice
The Bowling Green – The Jukebox Band
Crazy Moose – The Pluckers
The Crown Hotel Ballroom – The Dirty Truth
The Crown Hotel Bar – The Leaping Frogs
Loco – Shakermaker
The Railway – Killin’ Floor
Red Cow – Grace And Lewis
Nine Mill Street – Southbound
The Studio – Vavoom
4pm – 6pm
The Bank Stage – Stepping Lane
The Talbot – Slide Boy Roy
The Cheshire Cat – The Tone Junkies
The Malbank – Vox Americana
Rumba – Bonnylou
5pm – 7pm
The Bowling Green – The Midwich Affair
Crazy Moose – The Hairy Bartenders
Nine Mill Street – Wayne And The Hairy Peaches
The Crown Hotel Ballroom – Sandraiser
The Studio – Ultraviolet
Street – Ben Maitland
6pm – 8pm
The Bank Stage – Afterglow
Bench Bistro Bar – Menace Ii Sobriety
The Malbank – Green Bullet
The Crown Hotel Bar – Almaz
Loco – Teal
The Railway – Phoenix Of Stone
Rumba – Amber Lamps
Red Cow – Baxter
The Studio – Rachel Shenton
The Crown Hotel Ballroom – Gambler
7pm – 9pm
Crazy Moose – Hannah & Pete
Nine Mill Street – Bonnylou
8pm – 10pm
The Railway – Scarlett Fever
The Bank Stage – Shakermaker
The Talbot – Jcb
The Bowling Green – Xl5
The Malbank – Touch Too Much
The Railway- Scarlett Fever
Rumba – Matrix Club Matrix
The Crown Hotel Ballroom – Blozone
The Crown Bar – Free Shots
9pm – 11pm
Nine Mill Street – The Brit Tops
10pm – 12am
The Bank Stage – The Review
