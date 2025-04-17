35 minutes ago
The Farmer’s Pants cycle rides return to Ravensmoor

in Clubs & Societies / Community Events / What's On & Reviews April 17, 2025
The Farmer’s Pants cyclists outside the Farmers Arms pub at Ravensmoor (1) (1)

“The Farmer’s Pants” free 11-mile cycle rides are returning to Ravensmoor near Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

They take place every Friday evening from Marsh Lane in the village of Ravensmoor.

And the route is shaped like a giant pair of underpants!

Riders of all ages and abilities are welcome to take part.

The loop winds its way through scenic back roads and ends near the Farmers Arms pub.

“It’s not just about cycling – it’s about community, fresh air, and having a laugh,” says founder Paul McIntyre.

“We’ve had everyone from seasoned triathletes to folks dusting off their bikes for the first time in years.

“It’s all about doing something good for your body and your mind.”

The rides also aim to raise awareness for men’s health and mental health charities, including those supporting prostate and testicular cancer causes.

The ride happens at 6pm most Fridays during spring and summer, to make sure everyone’s home before dark.

Cyclists should always wear a helmet, check their bike is in good working order, obey road laws and respect the countryside, be courteous and look out for each other.

Paul also organises the monthly Dabbers Dash at Barony Park and the founder of the Nantwich Triathlon Club.

Last year, he was honoured with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 Unsung Hero award for the North West.

To learn more or join the ride, check out The Farmer’s Pants Facebook group.

(Story by Jonathan White)

