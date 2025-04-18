Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival starts with a bang

The streets of Nantwich came alive as the 27th annual Nantwich Jazz, Blues & Music Festival launched in style with an opening performance at Studio Nantwich’s The Bank Stage, writes Jonathan White.

The five-day musical extravaganza, taking place over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, is set to attract tens of thousands of visitors to the town.

This year’s festival boasts a line-up of 170 bands performing across 17 venues, including the Nantwich Civic Hall and The Crown Hotel, as well as pubs, restaurants, and the town square.

Headliners for the 2025 festival include Lucy Spraggan, The Bluetones, Dodgy, Thea Gilmore, Geno Washington + The Northern Soul Train, Nigel Stonier, Nearly Dan, and Ed Tudor Pole.

Entry to most venues is via festival wristband, with separate tickets required for headliner events.

The opening night saw a high-octane performance from Ultra 90s vs 2000s, a tribute act that took fans on a nostalgic journey through the biggest dance and club anthems from two unforgettable decades.

The capacity crowd at The Bank Stage was treated to a hit-filled set, opening with Snap!’s “Rhythm Is a Dancer” and storming through tracks from 2 Unlimited, The Prodigy, Urban Cookie Collective, Ian Van Dahl, Example, Sia, and Avicii.

The show was a fundraising event for The Christie, with entry by donation, setting a vibrant tone for the festival ahead.

Nigel Woodhouse, Director of Operations at Studio Nantwich, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of such a prestigious and much-loved event here in Nantwich.

“The atmosphere on opening night was incredible – Ultra 90s vs 2000s absolutely lit up the stage, and it was fantastic to see such a passionate crowd enjoying every moment.

“We’ve got an amazing weekend lined up with top-tier acts and an unbeatable vibe – it’s what this festival is all about.”

For full details, wristband info, and schedules, visit nantwichjazz.com