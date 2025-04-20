REVIEW: Dodgy at Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival

Nantwich Civic Hall was transported back 30 years to the height of the Britpop era when Dodgy came to town last night (April 19).

The band rose to prominence during that period, and this performance shows they are still as popular as ever.

Their third album “Free Peace Sweet” released in 1996 went platinum and sold close to half a million, with hits such as “Good Enough” reaching number 4 in the singles chart.

And group members Nigel Clark, Mathew Priest, Andy Miller and Stuart Thoy showed they’ve lost none of their verve with this live showing.

Hits like “Staying out for the Summer”, “In a Room” and “If You’re Thinking of Me” still have that allure with their bouncy, infectious rhythms.

And their strong, bright vocals had plenty of the audience singing along and later filling the dance floor.

Closing with “Good Enough” had the crowd up in the Civic aisles, some belying their age!

All in all there was certainly nothing dodgy about this performance and it’s easy to see why they are still a very popular act up and down the country.

Attracting big names like this demonstrates that the pull of the Nantwich Jazz Festival is good enough for such acts.

And for those of a certain age, it’s always good to step back in time to those wonderful musical decades of the 80s and 90s.