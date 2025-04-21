Reaseheath College help Multiply project add up to success

Reaseheath College in Nantwich has helped ensure the Multiply project in Cheshire East has added up to a success.

The Government-funded initiative has helped hundreds of adults improve numeracy skills.

It is led by Cheshire East Council and delivered by partners Reaseheath College and Springboard.

It has engaged more than 500 learners, providing practical courses to enhance confidence and improve everyday maths skills.

Over the course of the project, 120 courses were delivered, involving 12 community organisations and four employers from across Cheshire East.

Sessions ranged from creative activities such as cake decorating and flower arranging to Excel and computer programming courses that helped people apply maths in real-world situations.

John Kendal, assistant principal at Reaseheath College, said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many people benefit from Multiply, and we’re grateful to everyone who attended today to celebrate its success.

“This initiative has made a real difference by improving confidence, opening up new opportunities, and demonstrating how practical and enjoyable learning can be.”

Jane Carroll, project manager at Cheshire East Council, added: “This initiative has delivered lasting skills that promote financial inclusion, improve employment prospects, and enhance wellbeing.

“It’s been fantastic to see so many people benefit from Multiply, and we’re grateful to all our partners for making this a reality.”

Sarah Cotton, a student at University Centre Reaseheath, said Multiply reignited her passion for learning after a decade away from education.

Sarah took part in the Multiply Pizza and Programming course, which not only built her confidence but also gave her the encouragement to progress onto an Access to HE Course at University Centre Reaseheath.

She now plans to start a degree in 2025.

Agnieszka Kolasinska, another participant, said: “I took part in the ‘Galentine’s’ floristry course because it looked really fun and interesting.

“Everyone was so helpful, and I had an amazing time. The experience really boosted my confidence and helped me build my self-esteem.

“It also encouraged me to think about pursuing further learning.

“I currently volunteer, have taken more courses, and now I’m planning to do a teaching assistant course with Work Zone in Northwich.”