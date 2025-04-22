Nantwich teenager crowned world schools swimming champion!

A teenager from Nantwich has been crowned world swimming champion at a school games competition in Serbia!

Kate Schillinger, 14, swam for England in the U15s World School Games and scooped three Gold medals, as well as a Silver and a Bronze over the Easter holiday.

The Brine Leas student was picked by the England Schools’ swim team to represent her country in the Serbian city of Zlatibor.

Kate won Gold in the 100m backstroke, 50m backstroke and the 50m freestyle events.

She needed to achieve the fastest times by anyone in her age group from Britain over the past year to win each of her events.

And beat off competition from the best young swimmers from China, USA, Brazil and other countries.

Kate also managed to help the England team win Silver in the Women’s 4 x 50 medley relay and a Bronze in the Women’s 4x 50 freestyle relay.

The Games take place every two years and this year had swimmers from almost 60 countries taking part in 22 sports with nearly 4,000 participants from around the world.

Dad Mike said: “Kate had a wonderful experience and made new friends from all over the world.

“She is now looking forward to taking part in the British and English Championships and she will keep the Nantwich News updated with her results.”