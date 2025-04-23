Audlem Music & Arts Festival to mark 25th anniversary

Audlem Music & Arts Festival will be marking its 25th anniversary with a weekend of events next month.

The festival is to take place over the Spring Bank Holiday May 23-26.

Organisers have put together a line-up of more than 60 bands, artists and performers spread over four days around seven venues throughout the village.

The free to attend festival see musical genres and styles including rock, pop, jazz, blues, folk, Americana, ska, country, indie, brass band, choral, rock’n’roll, rhythm and blues taking place on big outside stages at Audlem’s three pubs, and inside both Audlem Methodist Church and Audlem St James’ Church.

They will also be hosting a “busker’s alley” with slots available for anyone wishing to perform at the event.

Additionally, live theatre and an art exhibition will be taking place at Audlem public hall, which is also free to attend.

There are camping pitches available in the centre of the village.

To book your spot and for further information about the festival, visit audlemfestival.live