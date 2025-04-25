2 hours ago
St Mary’s in Acton marks Easter with butterflies and blooms

in Acton / Village News April 25, 2025
Butterflies suspended from the ceiling inside St Mary's Acton (2) (1)

Historic Grade I-listed St Mary’s Church in Acton was transformed into a stunning display over Easter, writes Jonathan White.

The popular “Tea at the Tower” took on a special Easter flair as guests enjoyed hot drinks, homemade cakes and hospitality amid seasonal decorations inside and out.

Church volunteers pulled out all the stops with a striking butterfly installation featuring dozens of handcrafted butterflies across the churchyard.

The butterflies were created in craft workshops led by Claire Lewis-Jones which included church members, visitors to Tea at the Tower, and children of Messy Church.

Butterflies suspended from the ceiling inside St Mary's Acton (1) (1)

The scene was enriched by a dramatic Resurrection display by Deana Emerton, bringing the story of Easter to life.

Inside the church, butterflies were suspended from the ceiling and the Flower Guild filled the building with fresh floral arrangements.

“Butterflies are a deeply moving symbol of Easter,” said a church representative.

“Just as the butterfly emerges from the cocoon, Jesus rose from the tomb, bringing the promise of eternal life and hope.

“It’s a message our whole community can embrace, whether in faith, reflection, or celebration.”

The weekly Tea at the Tower café, now in its eighth year, continues to welcome visitors every Sunday from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

For more information about St Mary’s Church, visit https://stmarysacton.org

Butterfly installation and Resurrection display outside St Mary's Acton (1)

Resurrection display outside St Mary's Acton (1)

