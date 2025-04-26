Bear and Boost coffee bar in Nantwich marks first birthday

Staff at Bear and Boost Coffee and Juice Bar in Nantwich are about to celebrate the venue’s first birthday.

The popular coffee shop, located above Running Bear shop on Oat Market, opened its doors last May, offering locally roasted speciality coffee, cakes, and light bites.

And in just 12 months, the venue affectionately known by regulars as “The Den” has become a popular hub for local runners, particularly as a weekend post-run stop-off to refuel and socialise.

The venue has also hosted events including talks with physiotherapists and wellbeing practitioners to try-on nights with running shoe brands, seasonal activities such as wreath-making workshops, movie nights, and major sporting events like the Olympics and the London Marathon.

Manager Anna Foggo said: “The team at Bear and Boost, known as the “Coffee Bears,” are runners and focus on creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

“The coffee shop has built a loyal community following, attracting groups aside from runners such as knitting and craft circles, women in business meet-ups, and parents gathering after the school run.

“Our team are known for going the extra mile to connect with customers, always making time for a friendly chat.”

One of their busiest days in the shop was the Nantwich 10k, when the coffee bar welcomed a stream of runners and spectators who gathered to celebrate post-race.

Anna added: “Nantwich 10k was a special day for the team as three of us took part in the race!

“And as soon as we crossed the finish line we were straight back to help and the buzz in the den was electric with everyone on such a high!”

Alongside their speciality coffee, Bear and Boost offers an extensive drinks menu featuring smoothies, protein and collagen shakes, a range of Matcha options, and selection of locally made cakes and light bites.

The venue is open seven days a week for both sit-in and takeaway.