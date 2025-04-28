LETTER: Where are figures from devolution consultation?

Dear Editor,

I’ve just read an article on the above under the names of Cllr Michael Gorman – Deputy Leader and Cllr Nick Mannion – Leader (pictured)

It refers to the submission of the results of devolution consultation and supports the proposal to the Government.

I have commented online, and so has the largest political party who published their comments to this proposal.

Yet this article never mentions any statistics of those in favour or against and I believe others would have also submitted their thoughts on this.

I ask why no figures?

I assume the support is councillor-led by the Labour & Independent Group who are in the majority and no account has been taken of residents or other organisation’s comments.

It would be of interest if you could use your contact arrangements to acquaint the masses of what is going on. If I ask re: FOI it will be strung out etc.

Yours,

Chris Moorhouse

Wistaston