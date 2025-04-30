3 hours ago
LETTER: Build too many houses and nature will suffer

April 30, 2025

Dear Editor,
Ideally, I would not like to see more and more houses built.

Our population is growing out of all proportion and nature will always suffer.

There needs to be serious discussion about this – we cannot keep cramming more and more people on to our tiny island.

When houses are built they should never, never be built on green belt land – I can’t believe that any government would even contemplate this.

The whole of creation is important and animals, plants and habitats have just as much right to flourish as do human beings.

Please cherish our natural world.

Yours sincerely,

Janet
Crewe

