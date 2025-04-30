Three brothers from Nantwich hit national headlines after completing an incredible 1,000-mile journey from Land’s End to John o’ Groats in a miniature 1940s bus!

Will, Andrew, and James Emerton embarked on their adventure, dubbed the “Little Bus Big Ride”, to raise money for children’s charities.

The set off from Land’s End on Good Friday in their lovingly restored 1948 Johnstones Midget Bus – once a Brighton fairground ride.

Measuring just three feet high and eight feet long, their tiny green bus matching the colours of the Emerton family’s roofing business travelled at an average of just 12mph.

After eight gruelling days on the road – through sunshine, showers, steep climbs and rolling hills – the brothers reached John o’ Groats in Scotland on Friday (April 25).

The journey marked the centenary of Emerton Roofing, their family business in Nantwich, and raised an incredible £30,000 for three children’s charities close to their hearts: Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith, MPS Society UK, and The Children’s Society.

Crowds turned out in force to cheer the brothers on as they rolled through Nantwich on Easter Sunday, coinciding with the town’s Jazz, Blues & Music Festival.

Locals lined the streets, with volunteers collecting donations and the brothers’ support team close behind.

The journey attracted plenty of media attention from BBC Radio Stoke, BBC Scotland, the BBC online, and local news outlets, with thousands across the country following their progress.

The Emerton brothers said at the end of their journey: “We’re absolutely blown away by the support we’ve received from everyone – friends, family, complete strangers – cheering us on along the way.

“It’s been an unforgettable adventure, and to reach our £30,000 target for these amazing children’s charities means the world to us.

“Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts!”

You can still donate or catch up on the journey’s highlights at https://littlebusbigride.co.uk/

(Story by Jonathan White and images provided by Emerton family and by Jonathan White)