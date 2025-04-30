Wybunbury councillor stepping down as Conservative group leader

Councillor Janet Clowes is stepping down as leader of the Conservative group on Cheshire East Council due to ill health.

The Wybunbury councillor was rushed to hospital last month after she collapsed and was unconscious for some time.

The Tory group leader has taken six weeks “much-needed” rest since then, but feels now is the time for someone else to take the top job for the Cheshire East Conservatives.

In a letter to fellow councillors, she said: “In consultation with my husband and sons, I have decided this is an opportune moment, to step back from the roller-coaster that is inherent in any form of political leadership and that has marked our lives as a family, for the past six years.

“In short, to take stock and re-set what has been a frenetic work-life balance!”

Cllr Clowes took over as group leader from Cllr Rachel Bailey when the Tories lost control of Cheshire East in 2019.

She will remain on the council as the ward member for Wybunbury.

Cllr Clowes thanked deputy group leader Stewart Gardiner (Knutsford) who has stepped up in her absence and Cllr Chris O’Leary (Sutton) who has supported him.

She added: “I am deeply grateful for having had the opportunity to have held this role. It has been both a privilege and an honour.”

The Cheshire East Conservatives will elect a new leader at their AGM next week.