Man from Nantwich who attacked former partner jailed for four years

A Nantwich man has been jailed for trying to strangle and threatening his former partner with a weapon.

Jacob Rose, of no fixed abode in Nantwich, was sentenced to four years in prison at Chester Crown Court.

The 31-year-old had been found guilty of S47 assault, intentional strangulation, and threatening a person with an offensive weapon at a trial which took place in April.

During the trial, the court heard how the victim was in a relationship with Rose for around seven months before separating in October 2024, during which time Rose was still living with the victim.

On the evening of October 28 2024, the victim had been out with her friends and returned home to find Rose intoxicated.

The victim went upstairs to go to sleep but was followed by Rose asking to get into bed with her.

When the victim refused, Rose became angry almost immediately and started screaming at her and calling her cruel names. He then spat at the victim’s face multiple times.

Rose proceeded to push the victim out of bed and into a wall, before dragging her back onto the bed where he strangled her for a significant amount of time to the point where the victim was unable to breathe.

He then left the room while the victim scrambled to call 999 but Rose returned before she was able to alert police.

This time, Rose appeared holding a kitchen knife and stood over the victim, threatening to kill her.

The victim managed to flee the address and seek help from a neighbour, while Rose searched for her in the street.

The incident was reported to police and Rose was arrested and charged.

Following the sentencing, Area Investigation Officer Kayleigh Ryan said: “Firstly, I would like to praise the victim for having the courage to speak out, as well as the bravery that she has shown throughout the investigation.

“Just to get through that day is an incredible act of bravery and defiance, but to re-live that experience by speaking to the police, and having to sit through a trial, is nothing short of heroic.

“I want to thank her for making it possible for us to bring Jacob Rose to justice, and for helping to protect other women he may have gone on to hurt.

“Rose, on the other hand, is nothing more than a coward, who will now face the consequences of his actions.

“Despite the life-altering trauma he inflicted, his sentence represents the complainant moving on, whilst he remains incarcerated with his record permanently marked.

“As this case demonstrates, for anyone suffering through domestic violence, there is always hope, and the police will always take your experience seriously and ensure you are heard.”

If you, or someone you know, are a victim of domestic abuse please report it by calling 101 or visiting www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us

In an emergency always call 999.