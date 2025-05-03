The Olde Barbridge Inn managers delighted at reopening

The Olde Barbridge Inn village pub near Nantwich has reopened under new management after a £500,000 investment from Punch Pubs & Co.

The pub is now managed by experienced hospitality professionals Helen and Jamie, who are eager to bring their vision to life and restore the pub to its former glory.

Helen said: “Jamie and I were immediately drawn to the pub’s picturesque setting, with its beautiful beer garden and close access to the canal.

“Barbridge is a small but charming village, and we were inspired by its potential and the challenge of starting it up again from scratch.”

The duo’s main focus is to bring the pub back to the heart of the community, emphasising local engagement and support for charities.

Their ambition is to put The Olde Barbridge back on the map as a top venue for drinks, food, and entertainment.

Since reopening the pub in April, Helen and Jamie have been delighted with guest feedback.

“The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, which makes this whole process even more exciting,” she continued.

“I’m proud of the team, who haven’t worked together before, yet created an amazing experience for our locals who complimented the pub’s new look, food, and overall atmosphere.

“I think that mostly, we’ve shown that the pub is back to where it should be, at the heart of the village, and it’s our ambition to be here for as long as possible.”

The £500k investment means it has undergone a major renovation inside and out with refreshed brighter decor alongside soft furnishings.

The dining space has been broadened, with changes to the old seating plan creating defined areas.

The old bar has been replaced with a new range, featuring back bar display and a new selection of lagers, spirits, wines, cocktails, and soft drinks.

Outside, the pub’s beer garden next to the Shropshire Union Canal, has benefited from redecoration.

New benches have been installed, as well as a new play area, plants, and flowers.

The pub’s new Spring menu has also been a hit with locals.

Helen added: “For us, this doesn’t feel like a job.

“We both love to meet new people, and take pride in providing a good service and making people happy – that’s why we’ve been doing this for so long.

“We’ve been lucky enough to run various restaurants and pubs, but we have a really special feeling about The Olde Barbridge, and thanks to the community, we’ve already been made to feel at home.”

Punch Pubs & Co Operations Manager Tony Riley added: “Transforming this beautiful pub has taken a lot of hard work, and it has been more than worth the wait.

“I’m incredibly proud of Helen, Jamie, and the team, and delighted that the Olde Barbridge is back open and serving the community. I’m confident they will enjoy many years of success here in Barbridge.”