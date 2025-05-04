Nantwich Librarian’s last chapter after 22 years of service

Nantwich Library has said farewell to a long-serving member of staff who has been at the forefront of initiatives to encourage children to read.

Hilary Howell has enjoyed 22 years working as librarian in the town.

And every year she has organised the Summer Reading Challenge which asks children to read six books over the school holidays.

The mother-of-two was also instrumental in developing the library as a community hub with a full programme of activities for adults and children.

Before joining the library she studied music and art and in her retirement she aims to pursue these and travel.

Hilary said: “Many things have changed but the library is thriving.

“At one point there was a danger the Kindle could take over from the physical book but we find that people who work on a computer would prefer to read a book rather than look at another screen.

“I’ve loved every minute of my job especially helping to organise the children’s activities and supporting people on the community information desk.”

She may have retired, but Hilary will still keep in touch with library life.

“Being a public building, I can always pop in to see my old colleagues!”

Nantwich Library paid tribute to Hilary on a Facebook post on her last day saying: “If you’ve been into Nantwich Library in the past 22 years, you’ve almost definitely met our lovely librarian, Hilary.

“She has a wealth of knowledge, from books to brass bands, boats, and even bell ringing! Sadly, today is her last day with us, so if you’re popping in, come and say goodbye to our Hil.

“We’ll miss her and her kindness, her thoughtful nature, and her hilarious stories so much.

“She’s inspired generations of new readers to find books they enjoy through countless story times, events, class visits, assemblies, and a whopping 22 Summer Reading Challenges!

“Everyone who has the pleasure to know her will understand how much she’ll be missed in the library, but we all hope she enjoys every second of her well-deserved retirement.”

In Hilary’s years at the library activities have grown to include Spanish, French, German and Italian language classes, knitting sessions and a monthly coffee morning.

For children there are chess and Lego clubs as well as Rhyme-time, Stories and Song and Baby Bounce for tots.

This Year’s summer holiday reading challenge will be on the theme of The Story Garden.

For more information pop in and ask any member of staff or see the Facebook announcement.