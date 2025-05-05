1 day ago
Combermere Abbey opens restored gardens to visitors

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews May 5, 2025
Combermere Abbey walled gardens

Combermere Abbey is re-opening its historic walled gardens to the public first the first time after a five-year break.

The abbey, between Nantwich and Whitchurch, will be open between Tuesday May 13 and Tuesday June 17.

Garden enthusiasts can book on either a morning or afternoon slots from 10am to 12 noon or 1pm to 3pm.

Visitors can explore around 10 acres of the 12th century estate’s gardens, including the six-acre Victorian Walled Gardens and Glasshouse, The Pleasure Garden and The Garden Wood, leading down to the lake, with views over the water and countryside.

The restored Glasshouse, designed by Messenger in 1903, sits in the Abbey’s fruit tree maze.

Shane Webber aerial of combermere abbey maze and gardens
Shane Webber aerial of combermere abbey maze and gardens

It is the only one of its kind in the world and designed by the late Randoll Coate, boasting an espaliered labyrinth of more than 25 varieties of apple and pear trees.

The Pavilion in the middle-walled garden offers light refreshments.

The abbey’s team of gardeners will be on hand to answer any garden queries and share tips and anecdotes.

A history and map of the gardens, including plants list will be available.

Tickets are £8.50 and pre-booking is required.

To book, visit: www.combermereabbey.co.uk/abbey-estate-tours/

There are light refreshments and free parking. Dogs and picnics are not permitted.

