The South Cheshire Concert Band will mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special ’80th VE Celebration Concert’ on Friday (May 9).

The concert will take place at Wistaston Memorial Hall, on Church Lane, from 7.30pm.

Entry to the event is free, with a retiring collection. Guests can also look forward to a raffle and refreshments during the evening.

The concert will commemorate the formal acceptance by the Allies of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender in World War Two, a moment that brought relief and celebration across Europe.

Wistaston Memorial Hall opened 76 years ago in the shape of a cross, dedicated to the memory of the 16 men from Wistaston who gave their lives during the conflict.

Formed in 2014, the South Cheshire Concert Band is known for their wide-ranging repertoire and community spirit.

A representative from Wistaston Memorial Hall, said: “We are honoured to host this very special concert in such a meaningful venue.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, remember those who served, and celebrate the hard-won peace we still enjoy today.

“We hope to see lots of people there to mark this historic occasion with us.”