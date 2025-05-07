CEC launches £1 bus fare for young people across Cheshire East

Cheshire East Council has launched a bus saver pass for young people aged 16-19, offering a £1 flat fare for single journeys across the borough.

The 16-19 Bus Saver card now offers single bus fares for £1 and is valid on local bus services for journeys that start and/or finish within Cheshire East at any time.

Care leavers (young people and adults aged 16-22) across Cheshire East are also entitled to the pass, which will provide them with free travel on local bus services.

The scheme is supported by the government-funded Bus Service Improvement Plan developed for the Department for Transport.

To receive a pass, young people can apply online via the Cheshire East Council website, to confirm proof of identity and age and prove they are a Cheshire East resident.

A smartcard pass will be sent to them, which they will need to present on the bus each time they travel to receive their £1 single fare.

Care leavers will receive free travel on presenting their pass to drivers.

Passes are valid until October 31 2026 or the day before the pass holder’s 20th birthday.

In the case of care leavers, the day before their 22nd birthday.

The scheme is being delivered by the Cheshire East Bus Partnership, and all bus operators providing services in the borough are taking part, with the intention of encouraging more people to travel by bus.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “At just £1 per single journey, young people can enjoy more affordable travel.

“Perfect for college, training, work or a day out with friends with no driving costs, no parking fees and a greener way to travel.

“Our Bus Service Improvement Plan aims to deliver local bus networks that support our urban and rural economies and contribute to our environment strategy.

“Our aim is to improve the speed, reliability and quality of public transport encouraging more residents to choose the bus, making fewer car journeys and contributing to our carbon reduction challenge.”

Cllr Lata Anderson, Cheshire East Council’s public transport member champion, said: “Our hope is that this new enhanced ticket will support an increase in the use of bus services across the borough.

“The scheme encourages young people to travel independently and explore Cheshire East’s towns and villages.

“The bus saver pass is also fully supportive of the role the council plays as a corporate parent by enabling care leavers to travel without a charge.”