Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Leach is stepping out in a new role as Patron of South Cheshire women and girls charity Her-Place Charitable Trust.

The actress, who played Faye Windass in Coronation Street, is another famous name to support the Wistaston-based charity which provides services to women and girls across Cheshire.

Also supporting the charity are fellow Corrie actress Sally Carmen, who plays Abi Franklin, and John Timpson, founder of the Timpson shoe repair empire.

Ellie, who won Strictly in 2023, visited the charity to learn more about its services including school uniform and babywear recycling and campaigns to end period poverty and create equality for women in sport.

The 24-year-old has now left the soap and launched a stage career.

She’s just finished a successful theatre run of the whodunit classic Cluedo playing Miss Scarlett.

Ellie will champion the charity’s Inspire project which supports young women with their physical and mental health, providing wellbeing ambassadors, coaching in Cheshire schools and befriending activities.

And the actress, from Manchester, is keen to get involved and use her own story to inspire young women to find their voice.

She said: “I got to hear about the Her-Place through my Coronation Street friend Sally and was just so impressed with the work it does, particularly how the Inspire project supports young women to grow their confidence and build self-esteem.

“Stepping out of my comfort zone has always been something I’ve struggled with.

“I was on Coronation Street from the age of nine so it was really scary to do something new like Strictly in front of millions of viewers.

“I had to let go of my insecurities and tell myself that I was good enough and worthy of doing the show.

“Although I won, which was amazing, I then felt those feelings of insecurity all over again, going from the TV screen to the stage.

“I didn’t go to drama school, and trained ‘on the job’ as a child actor on Coronation Street so again I had to overcome those niggling self-doubts and say ‘Yes!’ to Cluedo.

“I’m so glad I did, it was the best experience and my confidence as an actress has come on leaps and bounds.”

Speaking of her new Patron role, she added: “I really hope to bring my own experience of low self-confidence to the Patrons role, to show young women they are not alone in the way they are feeling.

“There are so many pressures that come with just being a woman but I believe that every woman should feel empowered and confident in their own skin and that’s why I’m so happy and proud to become a part of the Inspire Project at Her-Place.

“I’m so delighted to have this opportunity to champion the cause and encourage other young women to just ‘go for it’ and not lack of confidence hold them back.”

The charity operates across Cheshire with headquarters in Wistaston and Winsford.

Ellie visited Crewe where plans for a Fairy Prom Mother event are in full swing.

As part of its clothing recycling initiative, Her-Place provides prom party outfits for a small donation.

On May 14 it will be at St Mary’s Caritas Centre, Crewe with a selection of pre-loved prom dresses, suits and accessories in all styles and sizes.

Attracted to a sparkly little number, Ellie added: “A prom outfit can cost a fortune and not having the right outfit can really knock confidence.

“Every schoolgirl and boy wants to look their best for prom and this is a brilliant initiative which helps take financial pressure off families and finds a great use for pre-loved partywear.”

Her-Place Charitable Trust founder Kate Blakemore said: “Ellie’s role in Coronation Street tackled some hard-hitting issues such as adoption, teenage pregnancy and early menopause.

“As counsellors we support women and girls through all these and more. We think Ellie will be a brilliant champion for Inspire.”

For more on the charity and women’s health and wellbeing services follow on social media or the new website her-place.co.uk