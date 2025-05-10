Nantwich groups team up for eco-Sunday clean up

Nantwich community leaders are teaming up tomorrow (May 11) to make common cause for people and nature.

Members of Sustainable Nantwich, Nantwich Civic Society, Nantwich in Bloom and other volunteers are coming together for some “Balsam Pulling” along the River Weaver through the town.

Himalayan Balsam is highly invasive species which takes over and blocks out other plants if left uncontrolled.

Civic Society chairman Jeff Stubbs said the first “Pulling” event of the year would be good fun, bringing everyone together.

“It’s a very satisfying and easy activity knowing that you are helping nature to keep in balance,” he said.

“It’s also a great way to make friends.

“Come down to the car park on Shrewbridge Road (opposite Brookfield Park) at 10am on Sunday and join in the fun!”

It’s also the Nantwich Triathlon on Sunday.

Sustainable Nantwich is to work with event organiser UK Triathlon to keep the planet fit for future generations.

The campaigners are helping clear up litter on the day and the event has shaped up with a focus on cutting single-use plastics on Sunday afternoon.

Local Triathlon hero and BBC North West Sports Personality of the Year Paul McIntyre said good health and the environment were essentially linked.

“Sustainable Nantwich have taken the lead in cutting the toxic plastic pollution in our town and it’s great to have them on board for the Nantwich Triathlon.

“It’s important we all keep fit for a long and healthy life, but without protecting our environment it’s a bit pointless. There’s no Triathlons on a dead planet.”

Sustainable Nantwich Director Jeremy Herbert added: “The Nantwich Triathlon Club always responded to the call when trees needed planting or litter needed picking.

“Everything in life is connected. Paul and co really care about the environment and by working together we can achieve so much more as a community.”

Anyone who wants to muck in on the Triathlon clear up should come down and join the Sustainable Nantwich team at 1pm on Sunday, meeting outside the Everybody Sports building.