Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes 2025 – rolling into its 30th year

The 30th annual ‘Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes’ will take place in Wybunbury on Saturday June 7.

The family-friendly event is organised primarily by the Wybunbury Tower Preservation Trust and starts at 1pm.

The participant whose pie rolls furthest down the hill from The Swan Inn pub on Main Road will pick up a trophy and the coveted ‘Champion Pie-roller title for 2025’.

It is a tradition dating back more than 200 years and sees villagers making their own fig pies to a unique recipe.

Recipes/entry forms and ingredients are available from Wybunbury Post Office on Main Road and cost £4 before the day, £5 on the day.

The event will also include Tower tours, grand raffle, live entertainment, craft stalls, steam engines, classic cars, outdoor bars and refreshments.

Proceeds from several of the stalls will go to village charities and groups.

The sponsors of Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes 2025 are Cheshire Lamont, Martin Davies Osteopaths, and Splash of Paint.

For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/wybunburyfigpie