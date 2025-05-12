Man brought to safety from A500 bridge in Willaston

Police managed to bring a man to safety off a bridge over the A500 dual carriageway in Willaston.

The incident led to the closure of the road for some time on Friday evening (May 9).

Police said they received reports of “concerns for the safety of a man” see on the bridge at the time.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6:50pm on Friday 9 May, police were called to concerns for the safety of a man on a bridge above A500 in Willaston.

“The road was closed as a precaution and the man was brought to safety.”