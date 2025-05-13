Thousands flock to Marbury for a joy-packed ‘Merry Days’ weekend

Marbury was buzzing with excitement as thousands of visitors flocked to the village for the 44th annual Marbury Merry Days, writes Jonathan White.

Organised by the St Michael & All Angels Parochial Church Council, the event transforms the fields beside the parish church and picturesque Marbury Big Mere just three miles from Wrenbury.

The lively festival was packed with entertainment, tradition, and family fun.

This year it was officially opened by the Cheshire Dairy Queen Team – Emma Hodgson and Chloe Bradley-Boffey – as ambassadors of Cheshire Young Farmers.

Headlining the main ring were the Ridgeside Falconry team with their birds of prey, and the Little Nippers terrier racing – a high-speed spectacle of zooming dogs, obstacle courses, and electric lures.

History took to the skies with stunning flypasts from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, featuring the Avro Lancaster bomber on Saturday and a roaring Supermarine Spitfire on Sunday.

Crowds wandered through rows of stalls and activities including the Craft and Gift Fair, cake and sweet stalls, tombola, and bric-a-brac treasures.

Families enjoyed Pinxton Puppets, fish netting on the Mere, and model sailing boat displays, as well as climbing walls, bouncy castles, and classic cars and vintage tractors.

Local talent shone with performances by Glo*s Dance Troupe, Wrenbury School Maypole Dancers, Stafford Morris Dancers, and the rousing Wirral Pipe Band.

Inside the church, there were floral displays and live spinning demonstrations by artisan Jean Betteridge.

Sunday’s Fun Dog Show brought categories from “prettiest girl” to “golden oldie”.

The coveted “Best in Show” went to Basil, a five-year-old greyhound rescue owned by the Rowley family of Marbury.

Local vet Steve Leonard served as judge, assisted by his daughters.

The weekend’s success was down to an army of volunteers, including the 79 (Whitchurch) Squadron Air Cadets.

The event was sponsored by Alderford Lake, Barlows Electrical Retail Ltd, Bernard Corbett, Bradeley Green Pet Store (Petcetera), Cheshire Country Store, Colour Supplies, D.A. Roberts Fuels Ltd., Galaxy Computer Services, Green End Pharmacy, H J Lea Oakes Ltd., Holly Farm Garden Centre, Hype Hair Whitchurch, Leonard Bros Vets, Lornashouse, Moo&Boom and JB&Boom, Prince Albert Angling Society, Surface Technicians, Mr. Steve Leonard, The Swan Inn, Three Wrens Gin Ltd, Wagstaffes of Whitchurch.

Money raised goes toward the upkeep of St Michael & All Angels Parish Church.

Marbury Merry Days returns next spring on 9th & 10th May 2026.

To stay updated, visit www.marburymerrydays.org or follow the fun on Facebook.